The Colorado Rockies (26-39) take a five-game losing streak into a contest versus the San Diego Padres (30-33), at 3:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Ryan Weathers (1-4) for the Padres and Kyle Freeland (4-7) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weathers - SD (1-4, 5.35 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-7, 4.06 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has put together a 4.06 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.

Freeland has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Freeland is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

In four of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Kyle Freeland vs. Padres

The opposing Padres offense has the 22nd-ranked slugging percentage (.392) and ranks 12th in home runs hit (74) in all of MLB. They have a collective .227 batting average, and are 28th in the league with 468 total hits and 22nd in MLB play scoring 267 runs.

Freeland has thrown six innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, while striking out one against the Padres this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Weathers

The Padres will send Weathers (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 23-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 5.35, a 1.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.528.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In seven starts this season, Weathers has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

