Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nolan Jones (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Padres Player Props
|Rockies vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Padres
|Rockies vs Padres Odds
|Rockies vs Padres Prediction
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .349.
- Jones has recorded a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Jones has driven home a run in seven games this year (58.3%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.
- He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.333
|AVG
|.368
|.429
|OBP
|.368
|.542
|SLG
|.632
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|9/4
|K/BB
|7/0
|4
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Weathers (1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .293 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.