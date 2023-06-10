On Saturday, Nolan Jones (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .349.
  • Jones has recorded a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).
  • He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Jones has driven home a run in seven games this year (58.3%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
.333 AVG .368
.429 OBP .368
.542 SLG .632
3 XBH 3
1 HR 1
6 RBI 4
9/4 K/BB 7/0
4 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Weathers (1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .293 batting average against him.
