Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on June 10 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Padres Player Props
|Rockies vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Padres
|Rockies vs Padres Odds
|Rockies vs Padres Prediction
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .267.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 61st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (40 of 55), with multiple hits 15 times (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Blackmon has driven home a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games.
- In 49.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.284
|AVG
|.245
|.361
|OBP
|.333
|.466
|SLG
|.372
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|8
|15/13
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- The Padres will send Weathers (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.