Ryan McMahon and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Coors Field

Yu Darvish

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 58 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .476.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 63.3% of his games this season (38 of 60), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.0%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (38.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (11.7%).

He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings