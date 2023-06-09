Friday's WNBA slate includes Brianna Turner's Phoenix Mercury (1-4) taking the road to play the Dallas Wings (4-3) at College Park Center. The opening tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas' previous game ended in a win over Phoenix 84-79 at home. Satou Sabally (24 PTS, 10 REB, 47.1 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) and Arike Ogunbowale (17 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%) led the Wings, while Brittney Griner (24 PTS, 2 STL, 55.6 FG%) and Diana Taurasi (19 PTS, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 30.4 FG%, 2-14 from 3PT) paced the Mercury.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-175 to win)

Wings (-175 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+145 to win)

Mercury (+145 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-4.5)

Wings (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Mercury Season Stats

In 2023, the Mercury are eighth in the WNBA on offense (80.4 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (86.6 points allowed).

On the glass, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (30.2 per game). It is sixth in rebounds conceded (35 per game).

At 20.8 assists per game, the Mercury are fifth in the league.

Phoenix is the worst team in the league in turnovers per game (18) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.6).

Beyond the arc, the Mercury are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.8). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 34.2%.

Defensively, Phoenix is best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6. It is best in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.4%.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury scored 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 away.

Phoenix allowed fewer points at home (81.5 per game) than away (86.7) last season.

At home, the Mercury sunk 9.4 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than they averaged on the road (8.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than on the road (30.3%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mercury have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

Phoenix has one win against the spread this year.

Phoenix is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least a 4.5-point underdog this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Mercury based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

