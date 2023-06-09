As they prepare for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat (44-38), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, June 9 at FTX Arena.

The Nuggets beat the Heat 109-94 on Wednesday when they last played. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray recorded 34 points (and added 10 rebounds and 10 assists), while Jimmy Butler scored 28 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been scoring 116 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets record 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 211

