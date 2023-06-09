Mike Moustakas and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas is batting .244 with six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Moustakas has picked up a hit in 17 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 35 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Moustakas has an RBI in 11 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In 14 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.191 AVG .302
.291 OBP .373
.404 SLG .349
6 XBH 2
2 HR 0
9 RBI 5
13/7 K/BB 13/6
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, one per game).
  • Darvish (4-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.
