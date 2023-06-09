The Dallas Wings (4-3) will host the Phoenix Mercury (1-4) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Wings

Phoenix's 80.4 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 83.7 Dallas gives up to opponents.

Phoenix's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than Dallas has given up to its opponents (42%).

The Mercury have compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 42% from the field.

Phoenix shoots 34.2% from three-point distance this season. That's only 0.4 percentage points higher than Dallas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (33.8%).

Dallas averages 38.3 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 8.1 boards per contest.

Mercury Injuries