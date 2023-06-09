Harold Castro -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .270 with seven doubles and three walks.

In 65.8% of his games this season (25 of 38), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (18.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this year.

In 11 games this season (28.9%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .333 AVG .176 .320 OBP .237 .417 SLG .206 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 3/0 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings