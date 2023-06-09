Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Castro -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .270 with seven doubles and three walks.
- In 65.8% of his games this season (25 of 38), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (18.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this year.
- In 11 games this season (28.9%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.176
|.320
|OBP
|.237
|.417
|SLG
|.206
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- Darvish (4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.
