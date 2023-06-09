Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Charlie Blackmon (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .272.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Blackmon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .174.
- Blackmon has recorded a hit in 40 of 54 games this year (74.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (27.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, one per game).
- The Padres will send Darvish (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.10), 27th in WHIP (1.115), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
