The San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Charlie Blackmon and others in this matchup.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 55 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 26 RBI.

He has a .274/.355/.438 slash line on the year.

Blackmon will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .174 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Giants Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has put up 57 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.331/.477 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cobb Stats

Alex Cobb (5-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts this season, Cobb has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.71 ERA ranks 12th, 1.321 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 3 7.2 5 0 0 7 0 at Brewers May. 28 4.0 7 7 7 5 4 at Twins May. 23 7.0 6 3 3 8 1 vs. Phillies May. 16 3.1 5 2 2 3 5 at Diamondbacks May. 11 7.1 7 0 0 3 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Wade Stats

Wade has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .288/.428/.478 on the season.

Wade has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 55 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 24 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .288/.372/.482 on the season.

Davis heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, eight walks and five RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 7 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

