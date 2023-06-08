How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
A couple of hot hitters, LaMonte Wade Jr and Charlie Blackmon, will try to keep it going when the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 50 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Fueled by 200 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 14th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 281 (4.5 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 19th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.498 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Anderson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- In six appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Royals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/3/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Daniel Lynch
|6/4/2023
|Royals
|L 2-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brady Singer
|6/6/2023
|Giants
|L 10-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|John Brebbia
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Logan Webb
|6/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
