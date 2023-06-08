Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randal Grichuk -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on June 8 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while batting .336.
- Grichuk enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .200.
- Grichuk has gotten a hit in 24 of 29 games this year (82.8%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (37.9%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.71), 47th in WHIP (1.321), and 43rd in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
