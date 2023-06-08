On Thursday, Iga Swiatek (No. 1 in the world) takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 14) in the semifinals of the French Open.

With -1400 odds, Swiatek is favored over Haddad Maia (+750) for this match.

Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Thursday, June 8

Thursday, June 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 93.3% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Beatriz Haddad Maia -1400 Odds to Win Match +750 -225 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.8% 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 65.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.5

Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

By beating No. 6-ranked Cori Gauff 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday, Swiatek reached the semifinals.

Haddad Maia advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Wednesday.

Through 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Swiatek has played 18.5 games per match and won 62.8% of them.

In her 17 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Swiatek has played an average of 18.4 games.

In her 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Haddad Maia is averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 52.1% of those games.

On clay courts, Haddad Maia has played eight matches and averaged 19.3 games per match and 11.8 games per set.

In the one match between Swiatek and Haddad Maia dating back to 2015, in the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 16, Haddad Maia won 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Haddad Maia has taken two against Swiatek (66.7%), while Swiatek has captured one.

Haddad Maia has beaten Swiatek in 16 of 31 total games between them, good for a 51.6% win rate.

In one match between Swiatek and Haddad Maia, they have played 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

