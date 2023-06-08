Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Harold Castro (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .276 with seven doubles and three walks.
- Castro is batting .300 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Castro has recorded a hit in 25 of 37 games this season (67.6%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).
- In 37 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Castro has driven in a run in 11 games this year (29.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (32.4%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.176
|.320
|OBP
|.237
|.417
|SLG
|.206
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (5-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.71 ERA ranks 12th, 1.321 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd.
