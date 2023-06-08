The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 78th in slugging.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in 39 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games.

He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 25 23 (82.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings