On Wednesday, June 7, LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (30-30) visit Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (26-36) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+170). San Francisco is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 11 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (4-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 29 times and won 13, or 44.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 3-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+150) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Harold Castro 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+155) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

