Diana Taurasi leads the Phoenix Mercury (1-3) into a road matchup with Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (3-3) at College Park Center on Wednesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Dallas fell short in an 80-74 defeat versus Connecticut. The Wings were led by Satou Sabally, who ended the game with 26 points, 14 rebounds and three steals, while Crystal Dangerfield added 13 points. Phoenix enters this matchup having lost to Los Angeles in their last game 99-93. They were led by Brittney Griner (24 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 53.8 FG%) and Taurasi (19 PTS, 5 AST, 58.3 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT).

Wings vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-185 to win)

Wings (-185 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+150 to win)

Mercury (+150 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-4.5)

Wings (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX and AZFamily

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury ranked seventh in the WNBA last season with 81.1 points per game. At the other end of the court, they ranked ninth with 84.1 points allowed per contest.

Phoenix played poorly when it came to rebounding last season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in rebounds per game (31.2) and worst in rebounds allowed per game (37.2).

Last season the Mercury ranked eighth in the league in assists, dishing out 19.2 per game.

Phoenix ranked fifth in the WNBA with 13.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked fifth with 14.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mercury ranked second-worst in the WNBA with a 32.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they sank 8.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-ranked in league).

Phoenix ranked ninth in the WNBA by giving up 8.4 three-pointers per contest, but it allowed a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked second-worst in the league.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury scored 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 away.

At home, Phoenix allowed 81.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it allowed away (86.7).

At home, the Mercury sunk 9.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than they averaged on the road (8.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than on the road (30.3%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury were underdogs in 11 games last season and won three (27.3%) of those contests.

The Mercury were not a bigger underdog last season than the +150 moneyline set for this game.

Phoenix covered seven times in 22 chances against the spread last season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Mercury.

