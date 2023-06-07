Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Heat - NBA Finals Game 3
Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) play at FTX Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Jokic, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets' Last Game
On Sunday, the Heat knocked off the Nuggets 111-108, led by Gabe Vincent with 23 points (plus three assists and zero rebounds). Jokic was the top scorer for the losing side with 41 points while adding four assists and 11 rebounds.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|41
|11
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Jamal Murray
|18
|4
|10
|1
|0
|3
|Aaron Gordon
|12
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.
- Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|32.3
|12.3
|11.7
|1
|1.1
|1.6
|Jamal Murray
|27.9
|5.5
|6.3
|2
|0.3
|2.8
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14
|9.1
|1.9
|0.3
|0.7
|3
|Aaron Gordon
|11.7
|5.4
|3
|0.1
|1
|0.7
|Bruce Brown
|12.4
|4.2
|1.9
|1
|0.2
|1.1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.