In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will meet the Miami Heat.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Nuggets score six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game in home games, compared to 112.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Denver is surrendering 109.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.3.

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries