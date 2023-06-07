The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)

Heat (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Denver (29-25-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.7%) than Miami (7-9) does as the underdog (43.8%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while ceding 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per contest.

The Nuggets are sinking 11.8 threes per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are threes.

