Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 3
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Denver (29-25-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.7%) than Miami (7-9) does as the underdog (43.8%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while ceding 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per contest.
- The Nuggets are sinking 11.8 threes per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are threes.
