The Phoenix Mercury (1-3) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Dallas Wings (3-3) at College Park Center on Wednesday, June 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Phoenix fell at home to Los Angeles 99-93 last time out, and were led by Brittney Griner (24 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 53.8 FG%) and Diana Taurasi (19 PTS, 5 AST, 58.3 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT).

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and AZFamily

BSSWX and AZFamily Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Mercury Player Leaders (2022)

Megan Gustafson racked up 9 points per game last season.

Brianna Turner collected 6.8 rebounds a game and Shey Peddy dished out five assists per outing.

Taurasi had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. She hit three shots from deep per game.

Peddy averaged 1.6 steals per game. Turner collected 1.6 blocks a contest.

Mercury vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -3.5 163.5

