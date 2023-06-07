The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope had six points in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-108 loss against the Heat.

Now let's dig into Caldwell-Pope's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 11.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.3 Assists -- 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 16.2 PR 12.5 13.6 14.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's put up 4.2 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 36 6 3 3 1 1 1 6/1/2023 36 7 3 0 1 0 1 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

