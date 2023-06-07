Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .243 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- In 38 of 58 games this year (65.5%) Tovar has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 58), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.6%).
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (41.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|22 (75.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (55.2%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (31.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Giants will send Webb (4-6) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.19), 15th in WHIP (1.051), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
