Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .276.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon has had a hit in 38 of 52 games this year (73.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (17 of 52), with more than one RBI seven times (13.5%).
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (26 of 52), with two or more runs six times (11.5%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.19), 15th in WHIP (1.051), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
