Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Robert Austin Wynns (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Giants Player Props
|Rockies vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Giants
|Rockies vs Giants Odds
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is hitting .179 with two doubles and four walks.
- In seven of 13 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.
- In four games this year (30.8%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.167
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.051 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.