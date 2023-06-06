Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan McMahon -- batting .425 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 55 hits, batting .258 this season with 27 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 77th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (36 of 57), with more than one hit 14 times (24.6%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (15.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 45.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (61.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (16.1%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (48.4%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (12.9%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (22.6%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
