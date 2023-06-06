LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants meet Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 49 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank eighth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with 273 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Rockies rank 20th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.480 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Dinelson Lamet to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw three innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Away Dinelson Lamet Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Connor Seabold Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals W 7-2 Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants - Home Dinelson Lamet John Brebbia 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres - Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell

