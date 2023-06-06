Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Randal Grichuk (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .340 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In 81.5% of his games this season (22 of 27), Grichuk has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (40.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (48.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .207 batting average against him.
