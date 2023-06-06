The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.220 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .229 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.

Profar has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in four games this year (7.7%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has an RBI in 15 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 games this year (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 26 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings