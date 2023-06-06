Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (35-24) and the New York Mets (30-30) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:20 PM on June 6.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.74 ERA).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

This season, the Braves have been favored 49 times and won 29, or 59.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 21 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 14-7 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 297.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

Mets Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Mets are 5-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (nine of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (40%) in those games.

New York has played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mets have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (258 total), New York is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mets have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 30 @ Athletics L 2-1 Bryce Elder vs JP Sears May 31 @ Athletics W 4-2 Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian June 2 @ Diamondbacks L 3-2 Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly June 3 @ Diamondbacks W 5-2 Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson June 4 @ Diamondbacks W 8-5 Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen June 6 Mets - Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco June 7 Mets - Charlie Morton vs Max Scherzer June 8 Mets - Spencer Strider vs Justin Verlander June 9 Nationals - Mike Soroka vs MacKenzie Gore June 10 Nationals - Mike Soroka vs Trevor Williams June 11 Nationals - Bryce Elder vs Jake Irvin

Mets Schedule