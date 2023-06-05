Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 1-0. Oddsmakers give the Golden Knights -140 odds on the moneyline in this matchup against the Panthers (+120).
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-140
|+120
|-
|BetMGM
|-140
|+120
|6
|PointsBet
|-141
|+120
|5.5
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Prediction
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 58 of 100 games this season.
- In the 19 times this season the Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 14-5 in those games.
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 16 games this season, with 11 upset wins (68.8%).
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, Vegas is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of the time).
- Florida is 11-3 when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+120)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+165)
|0.5 (-110)
|1.5 (-189)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+110)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+140)
|3.5 (+100)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+230)
|0.5 (+135)
|1.5 (-143)
|Sam Bennett
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (-139)
|3.5 (+110)
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|0-0
|5-4-1
|6.0
|3.60
|2.30
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|0-0
|2-8-0
|6.2
|2.60
|2.00
