The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a walk and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .340 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Grichuk has had a hit in 22 of 27 games this year (81.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (40.7%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Grichuk has driven in a run in eight games this year (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (48.1%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 13 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings