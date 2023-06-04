The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a walk and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is hitting .340 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Grichuk has had a hit in 22 of 27 games this year (81.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (40.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Grichuk has driven in a run in eight games this year (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this season (48.1%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.500 AVG .273
.563 OBP .333
.643 SLG .455
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 1
14 GP 13
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).
  • The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 7.12 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
