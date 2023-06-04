The Denver Nuggets will play the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • In games Denver shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this year, putting up 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.
  • The Nuggets are sinking 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.