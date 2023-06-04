Nolan Jones -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

Jones is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Jones has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In four games this season (57.1%), Jones has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings