Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .278 with seven doubles and three walks.
- In 65.7% of his games this season (23 of 35), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 35 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Castro has driven home a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 11 of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.176
|.320
|OBP
|.237
|.417
|SLG
|.206
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.07 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.12, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
