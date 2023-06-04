The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Royals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .247.
  • Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (37 of 56), with multiple hits nine times (16.1%).
  • He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tovar has driven home a run in 18 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games.
  • In 42.9% of his games this year (24 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 28
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (53.6%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (32.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.12, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.
