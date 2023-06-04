The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Royals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .247.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (37 of 56), with multiple hits nine times (16.1%).

He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has driven home a run in 18 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games.

In 42.9% of his games this year (24 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 28 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (53.6%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (32.1%)

