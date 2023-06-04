The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero, who went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .237 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Montero has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Montero has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 .350 AVG .194 .409 OBP .219 .450 SLG .323 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 16/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 12 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

