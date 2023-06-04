Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero, who went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .237 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Montero has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Montero has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|.350
|AVG
|.194
|.409
|OBP
|.219
|.450
|SLG
|.323
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|16/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Singer (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 7.12 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 7.12 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
