Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals will square off against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 49 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado ranks 16th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank seventh in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 267 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 18th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.493 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (4-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.

In 11 starts, Gomber has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Away Dinelson Lamet Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Connor Seabold Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals W 7-2 Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants - Home Dinelson Lamet Alex Wood 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish

