Rockies vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (17-40) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Royals will give the nod to Daniel Lynch and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (4-4, 7.00 ERA).
Rockies vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Royals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Rockies Player Props
|Royals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (six of those games had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have been victorious in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a mark of 12-24 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (267 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-0
|Dinelson Lamet vs Tommy Henry
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Connor Seabold vs Zach Davies
|June 2
|@ Royals
|W 7-2
|Chase Anderson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 3
|@ Royals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Daniel Lynch
|June 4
|@ Royals
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Brady Singer
|June 6
|Giants
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Alex Wood
|June 7
|Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Logan Webb
|June 8
|Giants
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Alex Cobb
|June 9
|Padres
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Yu Darvish
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.