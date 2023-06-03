The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

Jones is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In six of seven games this season (85.7%), Jones has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Jones has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings