Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Saturday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Angels' Patrick Sandoval taking on the Astros' Cristian Javier.

Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for June 3.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Trevor Kelley (0-1) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock (2-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

TB: Kelley BOS: Whitlock 8 (11 IP) Games/IP 4 (21 IP) 4.91 ERA 5.14 4.9 K/9 6.4

BOS Odds to Win: -120

-120 TB Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound as they face the White Sox, who will look to Dylan Cease (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

DET: Lorenzen CHW: Cease 8 (46.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (62.2 IP) 3.50 ERA 4.88 6.8 K/9 9.8

CHW Odds to Win: -165

-165 DET Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will counter with Luis Ortiz (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

STL: Montgomery PIT: Ortiz 11 (60.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (20.2 IP) 4.48 ERA 4.35 8.2 K/9 6.1

STL Odds to Win: -145

-145 PIT Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Matt Strahm (4-3) to the hill as they take on the Nationals, who will give the start to MacKenzie Gore (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

PHI: Strahm WSH: Gore 15 (39.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (58 IP) 3.20 ERA 3.57 11.9 K/9 11.5

PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 WSH Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will face the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (4-3) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

SEA: TBD TEX: Heaney - Games/IP 10 (55 IP) - ERA 3.76 - K/9 9.0

TEX Odds to Win: -155

-155 SEA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (5-4) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will look to Tylor Megill (5-3) when the teams play Saturday.

TOR: Berrios NYM: Megill 11 (65.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (54 IP) 3.86 ERA 4.67 8.5 K/9 7.2

TOR Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYM Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Sandoval (3-4) to the hill as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to Javier (6-1) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

LAA: Sandoval HOU: Javier 10 (55.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (63.2 IP) 3.42 ERA 2.97 5.9 K/9 9.5

HOU Odds to Win: -185

-185 LAA Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Graham Ashcraft (3-3) when the clubs meet Saturday.

MIL: Rea CIN: Ashcraft 9 (42.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (58.1 IP) 4.89 ERA 5.55 7.4 K/9 7.3

MIL Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 10.5 runs

Rockies at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (4-4) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch (0-0) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

COL: Gomber KC: Lynch 11 (54 IP) Games/IP 1 (5.1 IP) 7.00 ERA 3.38 5.7 K/9 10.1

KC Odds to Win: -145

-145 COL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Athletics at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (0-4) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Eury Perez (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

OAK: Medina MIA: Pérez 5 (27.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (19 IP) 6.83 ERA 2.84 7.8 K/9 9.0

MIA Odds to Win: -210

-210 OAK Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (0-0) to the hill as they play the Red Sox Saturday.

TB: Glasnow BOS: TBD 1 (4.1 IP) Games/IP - 6.23 ERA - 16.6 K/9 -

Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (2-2) to the bump as they play the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (4-0) when the teams play on Saturday.

CLE: Allen MIN: Gray 7 (39.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (60.1 IP) 2.72 ERA 1.94 9.8 K/9 10.3

MIN Odds to Win: -140

-140 CLE Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Yankees at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (6-0) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Michael Grove (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

NYY: Cole LAD: Grove 12 (73.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (16 IP) 2.93 ERA 8.44 9.7 K/9 7.9

NYY Odds to Win: -125

-125 LAD Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Orioles at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-1) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Alex Cobb (4-2) when the teams face off on Saturday.

BAL: Bradish SF: Cobb 9 (44 IP) Games/IP 11 (62 IP) 3.89 ERA 3.05 7.4 K/9 8.3

SF Odds to Win: -135

-135 BAL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Braves at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (5-2) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Ryne Nelson (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

ATL: Strider ARI: Nelson 11 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (57 IP) 3.11 ERA 5.37 15.0 K/9 5.8

ATL Odds to Win: -210

-210 ARI Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (5-2) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will look to Yu Darvish (3-4) for the game between the teams Saturday.

CHC: Smyly SD: Darvish 11 (60 IP) Games/IP 10 (56.2 IP) 3.45 ERA 4.61 7.9 K/9 9.4

SD Odds to Win: -175

-175 CHC Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

