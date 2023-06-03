Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Elias Diaz (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 37 of 50 games this year (74.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (34.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 36.0% of his games this season (18 of 50), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (20.8%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynch (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
