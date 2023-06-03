Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .255 with eight doubles and four walks.
- Trejo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 over the course of his last outings.
- Trejo has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), including six multi-hit games (18.8%).
- In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Trejo has driven in a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 32 games (21.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.267
|AVG
|.262
|.267
|OBP
|.295
|.300
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Lynch (0-0) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
