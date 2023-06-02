Friday's game between the Kansas City Royals (17-39) and the Colorado Rockies (24-34) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Royals coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-9) to the mound, while Chase Anderson will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Rockies vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 3-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in five of those contests).

The Rockies have won in 21, or 43.8%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Colorado has won 17 of 42 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (260 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule