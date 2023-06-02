Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Randal Grichuk (.389 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .351.
- Grichuk has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 44.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.05 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Lyles (0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (7.15), 51st in WHIP (1.362), and 63rd in K/9 (6.6) among pitchers who qualify.
