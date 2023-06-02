Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Jurickson Profar (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 33 of 49 games this year (67.3%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (24.5%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (8.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 49 games (40.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.05 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Lyles (0-9) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 7.15 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 7.15 ERA ranks 71st, 1.362 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
