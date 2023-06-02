Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- hitting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Tovar has had a hit in 35 of 54 games this season (64.8%), including multiple hits eight times (14.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has driven home a run in 18 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games.
- In 42.6% of his games this year (23 of 54), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.05 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 7.15 ERA ranks 71st, 1.362 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
