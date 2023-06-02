The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is batting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • He ranks 37th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Blackmon enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350 with two homers.
  • Blackmon has had a hit in 36 of 49 games this year (73.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (30.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 32.7% of his games this year, Blackmon has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 24 of 49 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 20
.302 AVG .254
.406 OBP .357
.434 SLG .394
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
6 RBI 7
4/9 K/BB 15/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 23
21 (80.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.05 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 7.15 ERA ranks 71st, 1.362 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
