Thursday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-33) squaring off at Chase Field (on June 1) at 3:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks.

The probable pitchers are Zach Davies (0-1) for the Diamondbacks and Chase Anderson for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
  • The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (four of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).
  • The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those games.
  • This year, Colorado has won nine of 29 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Colorado is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (256 total runs).
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 27 Mets W 10-7 Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
May 28 Mets W 11-10 Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
May 29 @ Diamondbacks L 7-5 Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
May 30 @ Diamondbacks L 5-1 Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
May 31 @ Diamondbacks L 6-0 Dinelson Lamet vs Tommy Henry
June 1 @ Diamondbacks - Chase Anderson vs Zach Davies
June 2 @ Royals - Austin Gomber vs Jordan Lyles
June 3 @ Royals - Karl Kauffmann vs Daniel Lynch
June 4 @ Royals - Kyle Freeland vs Brady Singer
June 6 Giants - Connor Seabold vs Alex Wood
June 7 Giants - Chase Anderson vs Logan Webb

